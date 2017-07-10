Celtic leave Champions League spot for Olivier Ntcham

Celtic have until 11pm on Thursday to add one additional player to their squad.

Brendan Rodgers: Celtic manager leads side into European action on Friday. SNS

Celtic have left space for potential new signing Olivier Ntcham to be added to their Champions League squad as a wildcard.

Brendan Rodgers' side enter European action on Friday when they take on Linfield in the second round of qualifiers.

The Manchester City youngster, who has been in Glasgow since the weekend for signing talks and a medical, can go straight into the squad without anyone having to drop out at his expense.

Rodgers has named 22 players from a possible 23, including new signings Kundai Benyu and Jonny Hayes, who both scored in friendlies at the weekend.

Kieran Tierney has not been included but could still be named on List B, which is reserved for young players, and which does not have to be confirmed until the night before the first leg.

Defender Dedryck Boyata has still been included despite being ruled out with a knee injury for up to three months.

Kristoffer Ajer, who spent the second half of last season on loan to Kilmarnock, has also been listed in Rodgers' pool of players.

Celtic named only two players who qualify as "club trained", meaning their total squad size is reduced from the maximum of 25 down to 23.

Celtic's squad for Champions League qualifiers

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon

Dorus De Vries

Defenders

Dedryck Boyata

Cristian Gamboa

Emilio Izaguirre

Mikael Lustig

Jozo Simunovic

Erik Sviatchenko

Kristoffer Ajer

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong

Kundai Benyu

Nir Bitton

Scott Brown

James Forrest

Eboue Kouassi

Gary Mackay-Steven

Callum McGregor

Tom Rogic

Scott Sinclair

Forwards