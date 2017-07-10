  • STV
Celtic leave Champions League spot for Olivier Ntcham

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Celtic have until 11pm on Thursday to add one additional player to their squad.

Brendan Rodgers: Celtic manager leads side into European action on Friday. SNS

Celtic have left space for potential new signing Olivier Ntcham to be added to their Champions League squad as a wildcard.

Brendan Rodgers' side enter European action on Friday when they take on Linfield in the second round of qualifiers.

The Manchester City youngster, who has been in Glasgow since the weekend for signing talks and a medical, can go straight into the squad without anyone having to drop out at his expense.

Rodgers has named 22 players from a possible 23, including new signings Kundai Benyu and Jonny Hayes, who both scored in friendlies at the weekend.

Kieran Tierney has not been included but could still be named on List B, which is reserved for young players, and which does not have to be confirmed until the night before the first leg.

Defender Dedryck Boyata has still been included despite being ruled out with a knee injury for up to three months.

Kristoffer Ajer, who spent the second half of last season on loan to Kilmarnock, has also been listed in Rodgers' pool of players.

Celtic named only two players who qualify as "club trained", meaning their total squad size is reduced from the maximum of 25 down to 23.

Celtic's squad for Champions League qualifiers

Goalkeepers

  • Craig Gordon
  • Dorus De Vries 

Defenders

  • Dedryck Boyata 
  • Cristian Gamboa
  • Emilio Izaguirre 
  • Mikael Lustig
  • Jozo Simunovic
  • Erik Sviatchenko
  • Kristoffer Ajer

Midfielders

  • Stuart Armstrong 
  • Kundai Benyu
  • Nir Bitton
  • Scott Brown 
  • James Forrest
  • Eboue Kouassi
  • Gary Mackay-Steven
  • Callum McGregor
  • Tom Rogic
  • Scott Sinclair

Forwards

  • Moussa Dembele 
  • Leigh Griffiths 
  • Jonny Hayes

