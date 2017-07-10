Winger Sam Nicholson completes move from Hearts to MLS

The 22-year-old midfielder signed a deal with Minnesota United on Monday.

Sam Nicholson: Winger made 127 for Hearts. SNS

Hearts winger Sam Nicholson has completed his move to Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

The 22-year-old travelled to the United States on trial after his Tynecastle contract expired at the end of last season and has now signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Hearts confirmed they were not entitled to compensation under FIFA rules but a sell-on clause has been negotiated into the deal, believed to be at Nicholson's request.

The winger scored 16 goals in 127 appearances for Hearts.

The former Scotland Under-21 international told his new club's website: "It was an easy decision after speaking with the coaching staff, everyone made me feel comfortable and at home straight away.

"It's a great club and I am excited for the new challenge ahead in MLS and I cannot wait to play in front of all the amazing fans."

Nicholson has been signed by former Stoke and Everton forward Adrian Heath, who is the Minnesota head coach.

The Englishman said: "We are really pleased to have added a player with the skill set of Sam. He's a player who can cut inside from either side of the pitch.

"He's got two really good feet and he's got some goals in him, he can beat his man.

"It's not very often that you get the opportunity to bring in a player from Europe who looks at MLS as a step up. We are delighted to have him and we think he will be a great addition to our squad."