Transfer Talk: Mackay-Steven's Euro deal, Storey to Jags

Gary Mackay-Steven: Midfielder has found it difficult to get into the Celtic team recently. SNS

We first heard Aberdeen were interested in Gary Mackay-Steven back in May but the story has re-emerged six weeks later.

He cannot join the club on loan because the Pittodrie side already have Ryan Christie there for the season - they can only take one player from a club in the same division as them - but he could join on a permanent deal.

It is reported they are hopeful he can be signed up in time to play in their Europa League qualifier against Siroki Brijeg on Thursday night - but it would have to be done quickly.

The European squad wildcard option, with a player dropping out for him to be included, can only be used up to 24 hours before their fixture.

Meanwhile, Partick Thistle are said to be interested in Miles Storey if he leaves Aberdeen this summer.

They've also signed up their keeper, Tomas Cerny, on a one-year extension.

