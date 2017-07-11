Former Aberdeen striker Simon Church trains with Hibs

The Englishman spent half a season on loan at Pittodrie during the 2015/16 campaign.

Simon Church spent a loan spell at Aberdeen in 2016. SNS Group

Neil Lennon is casting his eye over former Aberdeen striker Simon Church after he joined the Hibernian squad for training.

The 28-year-old Englishman spent half a season on loan at Pittodrie during the closing months of the 2015/16 campaign.

He then joined Dutch side Roda JC but only played four games after a hip injury ruled him out for the majority of the campaign.

Church made 13 appearances for Aberdeen and scored six goals, along with providing two assists.

He was also part of Wales' Euro 2016 run to the semi-finals, featuring for his country in their defeat to Portugal.

Hibs missed out on signing a striker last month when Kyle Lafferty put pen to paper on a deal with Edinburgh rivals Hearts instead.