Captain Scott Brown fit for Celtic's clash with Linfield

The skipper went off injured during the side's 9-0 friendly win at the weekend.

Scott Brown picked up a knock against Shamrock Rovers at the weekend. SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown has declared himself fit to face Linfield in the second round of Champions League qualifiers.

Brendan Rodgers' side will travel to Belfast for Friday's first leg fixture as they begin their campaign to reach the group stages of the tournament.

Brown had to be substituted during Celtic's 9-0 pre-season friendly against Shamrock Rovers at the weekend after taking a knock to his heel.

Following initial fears he would miss his side's first competitive game of the season, Brown spoke to Celtic TV about the injury.

Scott Brown wrapped ice packs against his ankles at half-time during the Shamrock Rovers friendly. SNS

"I'll be fine," he said. "It was just a slight wee problem but nothing to worry about.

"It's going to be physical, it's going to be a battle. They will want to make it a battle because of the way we play football and they're going to try and stop us and close us down early doors.

"But when you look at our squad, we've got some great players that can deal with the pressure and have dealt with that kind of pressure in the past.

"Everyone is in a better condition this year than what we were last year. We're looking a lot more sharper, we scored nine goals as well in our last game so it shows we're finding our feet and we're finding them quickly."