Transfer Talk: No McGovern deal, Killie sign Thomas

Michael McGovern: Keeper is not on his way to Tynecastle. SNS

After being linked with Scotland keeper Allan McGregor, Hearts appear to still be in the market for a shot-stopper.

This time it was reported they were after former Hamilton Accies keeper Michael McGovern, who is now at Norwich City, but Ian Cathro has this morning denied the story.

St Mirren are said to be interested in former Celtic youngster Michael Miller, who is currently plying his trade at Livingston.

And Kilmarnock have added another signing to their squad, securing Motherwell's Dom Thomas.

