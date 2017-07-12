  • STV
Shay Logan: Love from Dons fans made me sign new deal

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont

Defender has committed his future to Derek McInnes' side until summer of 2020.

Commitment: Shay Logan joined Aberdeen in January 2014. SNS

Shay Logan says the love he has received from Aberdeen fans ensured he shrugged off attention from English sides to sign a contract extension at Pittodrie.

Defender Logan's deal was due to expire in 2018 but he has committed to fresh terms which will keep him with Derek McInnes' men until the summer of 2020.

The 29-year-old initially joined the Dons on loan from Brentford in January 2014 and has gone on to become an integral part of McInnes' team.

And he says the manager's decision to reject Sunderland and stay in the north east played a big part in his own call to remain.

He told Red TV: "The reason I am staying is because of the way I have been treated by the club and the fans during the time I have been here.

"I have been looked after very well. I am happy to be here so the new deal was very welcome. I am glad the club and the manager have faith in me and he wants me to stick around.

"For a while a lot of people thought the manager might be going but he has decided to stay and that is only good for me. He brought me here and he has always supported me. We have got a very good relationship and I am sure it will continue.

"It is all about supporting my kids and football allows me to do that. Although Aberdeen is a distance away from Manchester it is only a 50-minute plane ride. So, it has never been an issue.

"I have the view 'If it ain't broke don't fix it'?

"There may have been interest from clubs in England but I am more than happy to stay. I did not give it much thought (moving down south). I am over the moon. The deal was right for me and the club.

"You have to enjoy your football. I have really enjoyed my spell here so long may it continue.

"I get a lot of love off the fans. I think it is because I am a player who gives 110%. I really appreciate their support."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.