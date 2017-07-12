  • STV
SPFL appoints Telegraph executive as new chairman

STV

Murdoch MacLennan will take over from Ralph Topping in the Hampden role.

Hampden: MacLennan will take over on August 1.
Hampden: MacLennan will take over on August 1. SNS Group

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has appointed a new chairman to replace Ralph Topping.

Murdoch MacLennan will take over from Topping when he stands down on August 1.

Currently deputy chairman of Telegraph Media Group, having stood down as chief executive last month, the 68-year-old Glaswegian is also chairman of the Press Association and an honorary professor at Glasgow University's Adam Smith Business School.

He was the unanimous choice of the SPFL directors having been identified for the position by sports executive search agency.

MacLennan said: "I am thrilled to have been selected to be the next chairman of the Scottish Professional Football League, and to build on the achievements of Ralph Topping.

"I am so proud to be a part of its future. I greatly look forward to working with Neil Doncaster and to the opportunities and challenges that are ahead for the whole of Scottish football."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "Murdoch brings with him a wealth of top-level business and media experience and has been at the cutting edge of the digital revolution as CEO and now deputy chairman of the Telegraph Media Group. He demonstrated a real passion for the role and a clear insight into the opportunities and challenges we will face in the years ahead.

"There was very strong interest in the role from a host of highly-qualified candidates, but Murdoch was the board's unanimous choice and we look forward to working with him as we continue to drive the game to even greater success in Scotland."

Topping, the former chief executive of William Hill bookmakers, announced his intention to step down from the Hampden post he has held for almost eight years back in January.

