Louis Moult: 'Difficult' contract talks at standstill

The Motherwell striker has been offered a new deal to make him the club's highest paid player.

Motherwell striker Louis Moult has revealed talks have stalled over a contract extension at Fir Park.

The 25-year-old was offered a new deal that would see him stay at the club beyond summer 2018 when his existing agreement is due to end.

STV understands the proposed offer would make him the highest paid player in the Motherwell squad.

At the start of the week the club rejected a £250,000 bid from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Moult says talks have hit a stumbling block recently and he is unsure of where his future lies.

"It's a difficult one, especially with the stuff that is going on, so talks have kind of stood still a little bit," he said.

"It's a massive compliment," he continued when asked about other clubs showing interest. 

"If someone had told me that a couple of years ago when I was playing part-time football I would probably have laughed at you.

"I've worked hard, I've scored a few goals and people are interested. I'm very grateful."

He added: "Whether I'll be at this football club or another they have been unbelievable for me in terms of my profile. The people here have been fantastic to me.

"It's the club's decision and they pay my money. It would be wrong of me to go in and kick the door down. If they value me a little bit more then that's up to them."

"My mind is fully focused on getting fit and scoring goals. Whether that is here or somewhere else."

Moult went on to say he has always viewed Motherwell as a stepping stone to a bigger move but is unsure of whether or not this summer will be the time to put that plan into practice.

"I sat down the with the manager at the time, Ian Baraclough, and [general manager] Alan Burrows and they sold the club to me as a stepping stone," he said, looking back on when he signed in 2015.

"That's what the club is. This is a club where they have to sell to keep the club going. When I came here that was my thought process, do well and try and get a move."

Until his future is sorted, Moult is concentrating on returning to full fitness. The striker is close to making a comeback after undergoing groin surgery.

He says he hopes to be available for selection when Motherwell take on Morton in their first home game of the season in the League Cup.

