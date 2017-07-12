Olivier Ntcham: Celtic were interested in me in January

The midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

New Celtic signing Olivier Ntcham says the club first showed interest in him at the start of the year when he was playing in Italy's Serie A.

The 21-year-old Frenchman put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Scottish champions, making him Brendan Rodgers' third signing of the summer.

He says the prospect of moving to Glasgow first came on his radar in January when he was featuring for Genoa.

Ntcham spent two seasons there on loan from Manchester City and played 41 times, scoring three goals.

"I spoke with Brendan," he said. "In January Celtic were already there for me, at Genoa, when I was in Italy. That's why I came here.

"He said to me I had to play. If you don't play you don't improve. In Italy you don't play a lot. It's also a little bit more tactical there."

"It wasn't a tough decision for me," he continued, when asked why he had left Manchester City.

"I had been there since I was 16 years old. I had played three years there and when you stay there you understand a lot of things and sometimes it's better to leave.

"Moussa [Dembele] told me the club is good and he is a big fan here but I was still surprised when I arrived at Celtic."

Ntcham also confirmed he is unlikely to feature in Friday's Champions League qualifier away to Linfield due to a lack of match fitness.

He can still be added to Celtic's European squad as a wildcard without another playing having to drop out at his expense.

"My body weight is good but I don't think I'm fit to play," he added. "I don't think [I'll be ready for Friday]."