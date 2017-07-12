Aberdeen look to make late Europa League wildcard signing

Derek McInnes wants to complete a deal before the registration window shuts.

Derek McInnes hopes to make a late signing ahead of the Aberdeen's Europa League registration deadline on Thursday.

The manager is looking to push through a deal before the wildcard window for their second qualifying match against Siroki Brijeg closes at 11pm.

He would be able to add one player to his European squad without another having to drop out at their expense.

McInnes said: "There are a few things ongoing. We have asked the question in a few different places and are still hopeful something might land before the deadline.

"Whether we can remains to be seen. We can only register one but have made enquiries for a few players and talks are ongoing. I'm really looking to land one tonight."

The Dons had a £250,000 bid for Motherwell striker Louis Moult rejected earlier this month and confirmed they had dropped their interest in former St Johnstone striker Stevie May.