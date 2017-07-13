Transfer Talk: Moult issues warning, United sign Briels

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Louis Moult is wanted by Derek McInnes at Aberdeen. SNS

Aberdeen take to the stage in the Europa League qualifiers against Siroki Brijeg at Pittordrie on Thursday night but it seems off the pitch they could be set to add another player to their ranks.

The Dons had earlier bids rejected for Motherwell striker Louis Moult but reports now suggest the player has spoken to the Lanarkshire club and insists he be allowed to join the Dons if the price is right.

Staying with Aberdeen and new signing Gary Mackay-Steven could be set to make his debut for the Reds in the Europa League tie at Pittodrie.

The former Celtic winger signed a two-year deal with the Dons and could be handed his first start by Derek McInnes against Siroki Brijeg tonight.

Speaking of new signings, Dundee United have announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Jordie Briels on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old signs from Fortuna Sittard and could make his debut in his Betfred Cup tie against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

And Celtic newbie Olivier Ntcham says he is now ready to prove his worth as he signs on the dotted line at Parkhead.

