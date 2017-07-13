It's been difficult to scout Aberdeen, says Sikori boss

Sikori Brijeg will take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

Sikori Brijeg manager Goran Sablic says he has found it difficult to prepare his side for Aberdeen and admits analysing the Dons has been a struggle due to their recent transfer activity.

The 37-year-old was speaking at Pittodrie before Thursday's Europa League second round qualifier and says that although his side are relishing the opportunity to play Derek McInnes' men, scouting the Dons has been difficult.

He said: "It's a great challenge for our team but we know it is going to be difficult and it was very difficult to analyse the Aberdeen team since they lost a couple of their player from the first eleven.

"It was difficult to prepare for the match and difficult to prepare the team because we don't know how their new players are going to react, we don't know how they play usually but in general we know the style.

"We know the style of the match, we know the style of the play of the Aberdeen team and we will try and adapt to the situation to get a positive result."

Sikori Brijeg finished seventh in last season's Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina and play to a capacity crowd of 7,000 at the Stadion Pecara.

Sablic says his team are looking forward to playing in front of the large crowd at Pittodrie and says, although his side are not favourites for the tie, the team are ready for what the Dons have to offer.

He added: "Regarding the previous match and this one, I believe in my team and I believe we have good shape and they are now almost in competitive form.

"We were not favourites in the first round, we are not favourite in this round also but we trust in the team and we are very happy to play in this stadium."

Aberdeen kick-off their Europa League campaign on Thursday night, before travelling to Bosnia a week later for the return leg.

The two sides will find out their opponents for the next round on Friday afternoon when the draw for the third round qualifiers takes place.