Ronaldinho mobbed at five-a-side pitch in Peckham

The Brazilian was in London for a Nike promotional event with compatriot Ronaldo.

Ronaldinho posted a picture of himself on Twitter ahead of the event. @10Ronaldinho/Twitter

Football star Ronaldinho was mobbed by crowds of screaming fans as he attempted to take to a five-a-side pitch in south London on Wednesday night.

Footage from the pitch showed onlookers cheering, screaming and attempting to catch a glimpse of the Brazilian forward, who found his path blocked by the crowd in Peckham.

Ronaldinho had earlier posted a picture of himself by the River Thames on Twitter, saying: "Peckham, I'm ready to ball."

He was due to attend a Nike promotional event, where other footballers including Chelsea's Eden Hazard and former Brazilian hero Ronaldo appeared.

Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah, Tammy Abraham and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha were also spotted at the event.

Eden Hazard (centre) poses with Nathaniel Chalobah (left) and Tammy Abraham. tammyabraham1/Instagram

Ronaldinho played 97 times for Brazil, winning the World Cup in 2002, spending most of his club career at Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Milan and was named Fifa World Player of the Year twice.