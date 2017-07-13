Efe Ambrose returns to Hibs after period of absence

The defender's explanation was offered and accepted by the club.

Ambrose: The defender has returned to Hibs training. SNS

Hibs manager Neil Lennon has confirmed defender Efe Ambrose has returned to the club following an extended period of absence, with the player saying it was due to 'personal reasons'.

Ambrose joined Hibs from Celtic last season and was granted an extended break by manager Neil Lennon before the start of pre-season.

The Hibs boss however revealed last week that the player had not yet returned to the club and they had not been able to make contact with the Nigerian.

But Ambrose returned to Easter Road on Thursday and offered a fully explanation citing 'personal reasons' which has now been accepted by the club.

Meanwhile Lennon also revealed that midfielder John McGinn is not for sale at any price, as he looks to build his squad ahead of the Premiership season.

Hibs' only summer signing has been the permanent transfer of Efe Ambrose, and will the likes of Jason Cummings, Jordan Foster, James Keatings and Chris Humphrey all leaving Easter Road, Lennon is adamant he will not be selling McGinn to anyone.

Reports last week suggested the Scotland midfielder was a target for Brendan Rodgers at Celtic as well as clubs in England.