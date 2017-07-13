  • STV
John McGinn will not be sold, says Hibs boss Neil Lennon

Ronnie Charters

The manager also revealed the club are closing in on one or two signings this weekends.

Hibs manager Neil Lennon says the club will not be selling John McGinn this summer as he revealed the club are closing in on a deal to sign Steven Whittaker.

McGinn, who made 37 appearances in all competitions for Hibs last season, scoring five goals, was reportedly a transfer target for champions Celtic this summer but Lennon has ruled out a move.

The Northern Irishman also revealed he is close to two signings, which could be announced over the weekend, and says the deal to sign defender Steven Whittaker is getting closer.

He said: "We are close, hopefully, to one or two, and we have been working very hard in the background so hopefully we will have something to announce over the weekend and early next week as well.

"[Whittaker] has been ongoing for a protracted length of time but I think we are very close now to getting Steven over the line.

"There has been a couple of deals which have fell through but that is part of the process of the transfer business and the window.

"You deal with other clubs, you deal with agents, players and you don't always get what you want but what you do is create options so we are looking elsewhere and are close to a couple of signings."

He added: "John McGinn will not be sold."

Lennon also confirmed Efe Ambrose has returned to the club following an extended period of absence, with the player saying it was due to "personal reasons".

The Hibs boss revealed last week the player had not returned to the club and they were not able to make contact with the Nigerian.

Ambrose returned to Easter Road on Thursday and offered a full explanation citing "personal reasons", which has now been accepted by the club.

He said: "Efe is back, he was supposed to be in on Monday but he had a bit of a personal issue to attend to so he is back in the building and there was a full explanation for it.

"He may not be ready for Saturday but he should be ready for Ross County game on Friday.

"So that is another body in and the squad are looking excellent, they are in good condition and they have played very well in the three pre-season games."

