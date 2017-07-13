Kilmarnock boss desperate to end away day derby blues

Lee McCulloch says beating Ayr at Somerset Park would be the 'perfect start' to his reign.

Lee McCulloch: Kilmarnock boss faces Ayr in first game as permanent manager. SNS

Lee McCulloch says ending Kilmarnock's long wait for an away Ayrshire derby win would be "a fantastic start" to life as the permanent Rugby Park boss.

Killie make the short journey to Ayr United's Somerset Park to start their League Cup group campaign, with the club's last victory at the venue coming 24 years ago.

The venue has been an unhappy hunting ground in the six encounters since Kilmarnock's 1-0 triumph in 1993.

While the clash has come earlier than he would have hoped, McCulloch understands the significance of a positive result.

"It's a massive game to start off with," he said.

"Obviously my first game in charge officially and a lot of boys just coming into the club. We have stressed the importance of the derby.

"Ideally in my own head it would come a little bit later, we have only had two matches so we have players who haven't played 90 minutes getting shipped into their first derby.

"I'm told the club has not won there in 24 years in major competitions so to win there would be a fantastic start."

Dominic Thomas became Kilmarnock's sixth summer signing with another "three or four" additions planned.

"I'm very conscious of bringing in the right ones," he added.

"We have got our targets, they are just getting held up at the moment."