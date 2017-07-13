Aberdeen throw away Euro lead to draw with Siroki Brijeg

Derek McInnes' side conceded an away goal in their Europa League qualifier.

Gary Mackay-Steven started his first game for Aberdeen after signing 24 hours earlier. SNS

Aberdeen face an uphill battle when they travel to Bosnia next week after drawing 1-1 with Siroki Brijeg in their opening Europa League qualifier.

Ryan Christie broke the deadlock on the 18th minute but Stipo Markovic levelled proceedings midway through the second half.

It means Derek McInnes' side will now have to score at least one goal in the second leg if they are to progress into the third round of qualifiers.

New signings Gary Mackay-Steven made his debut just 24 hours after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal while Nicky Maynard and Greg Stewart both came on as substitutes.

Christie was making his second debut after returning to Aberdeen on loan from Celtic, following his spell at Pittodrie last season.