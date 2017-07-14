  • STV
Mackay-Steven: I didn't want another season on the fringes

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The winger signed a two-year deal at Pittodrie, ending his Celtic contract early.

Gary Mackay-Steven will now pull on the red strip of Aberdeen rather than Celtic's green and white hoops.
Gary Mackay-Steven says he had to end his time at Celtic early because he didn't want another season on the fringes.

The winger had two years remaining on his Parkhead deal when he made the £150,000 move to Aberdeen earlier this week.

He went straight into the starting lineup for the Dons' Europa League qualifier against Siroki Brijeg and lasted 63 minutes of the 1-1 draw.

Mackay-Steven found it difficult to work his way into Brendan Rodgers' unbeaten side last season and was keen to find a new club to get back to his best.

"I needed to get out and play games," he said. "I was in and around the team and then out last year. I didn't want another season of being on the fringes.

"I wanted to be training and looking forward to a game on a Saturday. Here the club are challenging for honours every season, it's a massive club and they really showed their interest in me. I want to look forward to this season now.

"As much as I enjoyed it at Celtic ultimately every player wants to play. I wasn't happy being on the bench, I don't think any footballer would be. I want to come here and show what I can offer and get back on track."

His manager Derek McInnes praised him for his debut despite him not having competitive game time under his belt since his 79th minute substitute appearance on April 2, the day Celtic clinched the title at Tynecastle.

"He's going to be great for us," he predicted. "He's the type of player the fans are going to enjoy. He showed flashes of that tonight but it was clear when he came off he'd ran his race.

"He's a threat for us and a ball carrier in those wider areas. He's going to be an influential player for us."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.