Transfer Talk: Celtic eye Caulker, Crooks in Ibrox exit

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Steven Caulker: Brendan Rodgers eyes the defender he worked with at Swansea. SNS

Celtic enter the world's biggest club competition as they take on Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers with reports suggesting Brendan Rodgers could be looking at another new signing.

The Hoops boss could be set to give another of his former players a fresh start at Parkhead as the Celtic manager refused to rule out a deal to sign QPR defender Steven Caulker.

Rodgers revealed he had been helping Caulker through a difficult time in his life and said he is a big admirer of the defender, who he worked with at Swansea.

Over at Ibrox, it seems Matt Crooks could be heading for the exit door after reports suggest the 23-year-old has been subject to a bid from Northampton Town.

St Johnstone could be set to add more firepower to their squad after Tommy Wright took PSG striker Romain Habran on trial at McDiarmid Park.

And Dundee announced their new signing with former Arsenal midfielder Glen Kamara joining the club following a successful trial.

Top Stories

Back Pages

ICYMI