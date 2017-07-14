Celtic could face Dundalk in Champions League qualifier

Brendan Rodgers' men will face the Irish side or Rosenborg if they beat Linfield.

Draw: A trip to Ireland or Norway could await. SNS

Celtic could face a trip to play Dundalk or Rosenborg in the third round qualifiers of the Champions League after the draw was made in Nyon on Friday.

Brendan Rodgers' men take on Linfield in the first leg of their second round tie tonight, knowing either a trip to Ireland or Norway await in round three.

Dundalk and Rosenborg drew 1-1 in the first leg of the second round qualifier in Ireland and will contest the second leg in Norway on Tuesday.

Rosenborg currently sit top of the Norwegian Eliteserien and are halfway through their season.

Irish side Dundalk are also well into their league campaign and sit second behind Cork City.

The ties for the third round take place on July 25 or 26, with the second leg on August 1 or 2.

Celtic reached the group stages of last year's competition before heading out in a group featuring Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach.