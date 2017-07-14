Aberdeen drawn against Apollon Limassol or Zaria Balti

The Dons drew 1-1 with Siroki Brijeg in the first leg of the second round qualifier.

Dons draw: Cyprus or Moldova await in round three. SNS

Aberdeen have been drawn to play Apollon Limassol of Cyprus or Zaria Balti of Moldova in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers.

The Dons where pulled out of the hat in the draw on Friday afternoon, and could be set for a trip to either Cyprus or Moldova if they beat the Bosnian side Siroki Brijeg in the second leg next week.

The tie is currently level at 1-1 after the stalemate at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The result means the Dons will have to score at least one goal in Bosnia if they want to progress to the third round.

Apollon Limasson currently lead 3-0 against Zaria Balti from the first leg, with the second leg taking place on Thursday.

The first led of the third round of qualifying take place on Thursday, July 27 with the second leg a week later on the August 3.