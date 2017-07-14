Aberdeen could face Everton in Europa League draw

The draw takes place at noon on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

Dons draw: Mcinness will find out their possible third round opposition. SNS

Aberdeen could face-off against Premier League side Everton in the Europa League third round qualifiers.

The Dons are currently tied 1-1 after the first leg of their second round tie against Siroki Brijeg and have been put into Group 4 of the draw on Friday afternoon.

Derek McInnes' men are unseeded for the draw and could face any one of five teams including Ronald Koeman's Everton.

The Reds could also face the likes of Belgian side Gent, Portuguese outfit Maritimo or Sparta Prague from the Czech Republic.

Group 4

Seeded

Gent (BEL), Sparta Prague (CZE), Astra Giurgiu (ROU) or Zirë (AZE), Everton (ENG), Marítimo (POR), Apollon Limassol (CYP) or Zaria Balti (MDA)

Unseeded

Irtysh Pavlodar (KAZ) or Crvena Zvezda (SRB), Olexandriya (UKR), Altach (AUT) or Dinamo Brest (BLR), Aberdeen (SCO) or Široki Brijeg (BIH), Ružomberok (SVK) or Brann (NOR), Beitar Jerusalem (ISR) or Botev Plovdiv (BUL).