Hibernian mistakenly included in Champions League draw

The draw took place on Friday and wrongly included Neil Lennon's side.

Blunder: UEFA include Hibernain (SCO) in draw.

Hibernian were mistakenly drawn in the third round qualifying of the Champions League instead of their Maltese counterparts with a similar name.

Graphics produced by UEFA included "Hibernian (SCO)" for the Europa League third qualifying round draw instead of Hibernians of Malta.

Many where quick to jump on the governing bodies mistake, including Hibs themselves who thanked UEFA for the inclusion.