Celtic ease past Linfield with 2-0 first leg Euro win

Brendan Rodgers's men take a healthy advantage back to Glasgow next week.

Celtic celebrate their opening goal, scored by Scott Sinclair. SNS

Celtic will take a healthy 2-0 advantage back to Glasgow in their Champions League second round qualifier against Linfield.

Brendan Rodgers' side eased to victory in the first leg of the tie in Belfast with first-half goals from Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic.

The Northern Irish side will now have to score a minimum of two goals if they are to have a chance of progressing in the tournament.

If Celtic complete the task at Parkhead on Wednesday, July 19, they will face either Dundalk or Resenborg in the third round of qualifiers.

You can follow how the game unfolded in Belfast with our live blog.