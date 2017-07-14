Icelandic defender Kari Arnason returns to Aberdeen

The centre-half left Pittodrie in 2012 after one season.

Kari Arnason was part of the Malmo side who knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers two seasons ago.

Aberdeen have re-signed Icelandic defender Kari Arnason five years after he left Pittodrie.

The 34-year-old spent one season at the club under Craig Brown and impressed so much he extended his initial six-month deal until the summer of 2012.

Arnason becomes Derek McInnes' sixth summer signing, behind Greg Tansey, Ryan Christie, Greg Stewart, Nicky Maynard and Gary Mackay-Steven.

He will not be available to feature in the second leg of Aberdeen's Europa League qualifier next Thursday, however, as the wildcard spot was used this week for Mackay-Steven.

Arnason has had spells at Rotherham and Malmo since leaving Pittodrie, and more recently Cypriot side Omonia where he has made the move from.

He was part of the Malomo side who knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers in 2015.

He has made 60 appearances for Iceland since 2005.