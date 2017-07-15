Steven Whittaker completes move to Hibernian from Norwich

The 33-year-old left Hibs to join Rangers in 2007 after coming through the ranks.

Steven Whittaker: Defender was released by Norwich in the summer.

Steven Whittaker has returned to Hibernian on a three-year deal after being released by Norwich.

The 33-year-old left Hibs to join Rangers in 2007 after coming through the Edinburgh side's youth ranks.

Whittaker, who has 31 Scotland caps, was released by Norwich in the summer after the club failed to gain promotion to the English Premier League.

The Edinburgh-born defender won the Scottish League Cup with Hibs in 2007.

Following his decision to return to the club, Whittaker said: "I am delighted to be back at Hibernian.

"When I decided to return to Scotland, Hibernian was the club I hoped to come to.

"While the discussions have taken a while, they have always been positive and I am very pleased to be back playing at Easter Road for the Hibernian fans, and I hope I can play my part in ensuring a successful return to the top flight."