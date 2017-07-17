Transfer Talk: Rangers want Choudhury, Weiss eyes return

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Hamza Choudhury: Wanted north of the border. PA

It is not difficult to miss many of Rangers' new signings this summer, after all, they are everywhere, but it would be impossible to miss the latest player they've been linked with.

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury, complete with that outstanding hair, is reportedly catching Pedro Caixinha's eye.

And he is not the only one. Hearts are supposedly interested as well.

That is not the only reason Rangers and Hearts could be going head-to-head this summer with the Jamie Walker saga looking set to continue.

Hearts are said to be on the verge of making him the highest earner at the club in a bid to ward off any further interest from Rangers.

If Rangers do not get Walker they can always settle for Vladimir Weiss though. The former fans' favourite has expressed his desire to return to Rangers one day.

