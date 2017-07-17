Cathro: It's a waste of time linking Walker to Rangers

The Hearts boss says he is happy at Tynecastle and there is no 'situation'.

Ian Cathro says Jamie Walker is focusing on the new season at Tynecastle. SNS

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro says anyone continuing to link Jamie Walker to Rangers are "wasting their time".

The club rejected three bids from Rangers last month but speculation surrounding the midfielder's future has continued throughout pre-season.

Fresh reports have since emerged, speculating Pedro Caixinha, who has already made nine summer signings, is still interested in Walker.

Cathro insists it's business as usual for his player though, as they prepare for Tuesday's League Cup fixture away to Elgin.

"A lot of people continue to say a lot of things, and that's it really," he said. "There isn't a situation.

"Jamie is happy, he is focused, he is training well, playing well. Like everyone really. The sun is out, we had a nice training session, not too much hard work, we have a nice wee bus journey, a game of cards, happy days."

Cathro gave little away on reports that Hearts were stepping up attempts to persuade the 24-year-old to extend his contract beyond next summer.

He said: "I talk to Jamie almost every day, even on days off, because he is a player I'm fond of. He is a big talent, he is someone who at a point will move on to a bigger league, a bigger club and have opportunities to work towards the top levels of the game. Of that there is no doubt.

"And I'm very happy to be playing a part in how he progresses towards that. But, for now, people are just wasting their time."