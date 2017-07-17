Celtic charged by UEFA over Griffiths 'provoking' fans

The club have also been charged with improper conduct after having five players booked.

Charge: UEFA have acted after Griffiths' gesture. PA

Celtic have been charged by UEFA after Leigh Griffiths allegedly provoked Linfield supporters during the Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park last week.

The Scottish champions have also been hit with a further charge for improper conduct after five of their players were booked during their 2-0 win in Belfast.

The club have been called to account for Griffiths' actions at the end of the match when he tied a Celtic scarf around the goalposts.

The Scotland forward had earlier been booked in controversial circumstances and complained to the referee when bottles were thrown at him as he prepared to take a throw-in.

The second charge comes from the team accumulating five yellow cards.

In addition to Griffiths, Jozo Simunovic, Tom Rogic, Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong were also booked by referee Alejandro Hernandez..

Celtic were fined €8000 for picking up more than five bookings in their Europa League match against Inter Milan in February 2015.

Linfield have also been charged by European football's governing body, cited for supporters throwing objects but also for fans invading the pitch.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on July 20.