Whittaker: Hibs have to believe they can finish second

The new signing says Neil Lennon's target is the right one for the season ahead.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5510373871001-whittaker-on-hibs-ambition.jpg" />

Hibernian's Steven Whittaker has said that the club's players need to believe that they can beat rivals to finish in the top two places on their return to the Premiership.

Whittaker has returned to his first club after ten years at Rangers and Norwich City, bringing his experience to the side that won promotion as Championship winners last season.

Manager Neil Lennon has revealed that he is aiming for second place in the top flight and new signing Whittaker thinks that positive mental attitude is the only way to approach the challenge ahead.

"I think that's something we need to aim for," the 33-year old said. "We need to believe and we can't go in there thinking we're going to be mediocre.

"We need to go in there thinking the best from ourselves and hopefully getting the best outcome that we possibly can.

"There's no doubt that the manager won't let us slack. He'll keep demanding from us and the squad that we've got will keep trying to produce."

The versatile player, who said that he is happy to play in defence or midfield at Easter Road, is relishing his return to competitive action and said that while Celtic may be out in front, there should be competition from others trying to challenge at the top end of the league.

"It's no surprise that Celtic are way ahead of everyone in the last few years," he said. "I'm assuming that everyone will be trying to bridge that gap.

"There are players that have come back to the SPFL this year that have great experience and have played here before. That's only great for the league.

"Hopefully we can have a good season and we can be up there challenging as well."