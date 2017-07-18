Transfer Talk: Stokes offer, Dun Utd defender to Ukraine

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Anthony Stokes returned for his second Hibs spell in 2016. SNS

They say good things come in threes and that could be the case for Anthony Stokes as he contemplates a hat-trick of spells at the club.

The striker has long been linked with a move back to the Easter Road side and reports now suggest he's been offered a 'take it or leave it' deal.

Meanwhile, at the club they beat to the Championship title last season, Coll Donaldson could be on his way out of Dundee United.

The defender has been linked with a move to Ukrainian side Karpaty Lviv.

Across Europe Francesco Totti finally confirmed his retirement from playing football. He had left us all wondering whether he would finish his career at a club outside of Italy but instead he's taken up a director role at Roma.

And PSG are said to be willing to pay a £195million release clause for Neymar. No bother, just crack open the piggy bank.

