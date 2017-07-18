Rangers fined by UEFA over crowd behaviour at Euro tie

Fans threw objects on to the pitch during the match against Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox.

Fine: Rangers were punished by UEFA. SNS Group

Rangers have been fined 7000 euros (£6213) by UEFA after objects were thrown on to the pitch during their Europa League qualifier against Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox.

The governing body charged the club days after Pedro Caixinha's side defeated the team from Luxembourg 1-0 in the first leg of the tie.

Progres won the return leg 2-0 to knock Rangers out at the first stage of qualifying.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body heard the case on July 7 and found the club in breach of their regulations.

A strict liability system is operated, with UEFA's diciplinary article 16 stating: "All associations and clubs are liable for the following inappropriate behaviour on the part of their supporters and may be subject to disciplinary measures and directives even if they can prove the absence of any negligence in relation to the organisation of the match."