Hamilton Accies sign Liverpool goalkeeper Ryan Fulton
The Scotland Under-21 international has signed a two-year deal with the club.
Hamilton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Ryan Fulton from Liverpool.
The 21-year old has agreed a two-year deal with Martin Canning's side after the clubs reached agreement on the transfer.
Fulton, a Scotland Under-21 international, has been at Liverpool since 2007 but did not make a first team appearance in his time at Anfield.
He has spent time on loan at Portsmouth and Chesterfield in the last two years.