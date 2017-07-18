Aberdeen extend Derek McInnes' contract until 2020

The manager has committed his future to the Pittodrie club with a new deal.

Pledge: McInnes says he has more to achieve. SNS Group

Derek McInnes has pledged his future to Aberdeen, signing a new contract to stay at the club until the summer of 2020.

The Dons manager was number one choice to take over at Sunderland earlier this summer but rejected the chance to move to the Stadium of Light, remaining with the side he took to two cup finals and second place in the Premiership last season. Now, McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have signed new three-year deals with Aberdeen.

"We're delighted to extend our contracts and both Tony and I are looking forward to the season ahead," McInnes told Aberdeen's official website. "We've still a lot to do both on and off the pitch and as I've mentioned on several occasions I want our tenure here with Aberdeen to be remembered fondly as a successful period and one where we were winning trophies.

"I am committed to trying to bring more success to the club and with the excellent squad of players we have and the backing of our brilliant supporters, it is important we keep driving forward both on and off the pitch and maximise our full potential as a club.

"I love working for the club and our aim must always be to have a competitive, confident Aberdeen team on the pitch, producing young players and training professionally in a modern facility that is in keeping with the ambitious club we are. We require the full support of the city and all our supporters to help us achieve that."

Chairman Stewart Milne said: ""I mentioned recently that Derek and Tony had demonstrated their loyalty to and ambitions for the club when they elected to remain and this contract extension reaffirms that. This is great news for everyone connected to Aberdeen Football Club and gives us a real boost ahead of the new season."

McInnes was appointed as Aberdeen boss in March 2013 and has led the team to second place in the Premiership for the last three season, in addition to winning the League Cup in 2014.