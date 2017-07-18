Brendan Rodgers: Celtic's discipline 'not an issue'

The Celtic boss is not concerned by a UEFA charge for improper conduct against Linfield.

Puzzled: Rodgers didn't understand Griffiths' caution. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has no concerns over his side's discipline after UEFA charged the club with improper conduct against Linfield and also cited them over Leigh Griffiths' behaviour.

The Scottish champions were 2-0 winners in the Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park but have been called to account by the governing body after picking five yellow cards.

It included a controversial booking for Griffiths, apparently for time-wasting, after bottles were thrown at him as he prepared to take a corner.

Griffiths also tied a Celtic scarf to the goalposts at the end of the match, bringing a second UEFA charge.

Rodgers said the club will await the outcome of the hearing but suggested the referee's decisions were more questionable than his team's discipline.

"It's something where we just have to wait and see what that will be, really," Rodgers said.

"There's not a great deal to comment on. The hearing is on Thursday so we'll see what comes back from that.

"If you look over the course of my time here, my players are very, very disciplined in how they play and how they work both tactically and in their actual composure in the games.

"We'll just wait and see what the hearing result is on Thursday."

Rodgers was puzzled by the decision to book Griffiths and said the striker's frustration at that incident may have payed a part in his behaviour at the final whistle.

"I think the actual booking seemed very strange at the time," he said.

"I think everyone in the stadium would have recognised that. It's an incident I don't really want to go overboard on, to be honest.

"It happened. It's not something that we want to see at Windsor Park or any football ground. I was surprised like most people at whatever he did get the booking for."

He added: "It could have been a little bit [reaction to that], a little bit exuberance towards the end but like I say, we're a team that's very disciplined in how we work and we'll remain being that.

"They've judged [Griffiths' action as inflammatory] and it's irrelevant what I think of it. He's been judged by UEFA so we take what comes from that.

"We haven't really spoken about it to be honest. I think the surprise was his booking at the corner.

"If you put yourself up to do what Leigh's done at the end then there's possibilities that sanctions can be brought against you."

On the wider issue of five players being booked, the manager said one or two of his players may feel hard done by.

"Sometimes you get that in European games," he said.

"I think there was one or two of them that weren't really bookings as such but I don't think you need to worry about the discipline of Celtic.

"We always try to win every game of football in the most sporting way we can, in the best way we can and in the best way on the scoreboard. It's not an issue, the discipline."