Izaguirre has opportunity to leave Celtic, says Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has revealed there is a possibility that Emilio Izaguirre could leave Celtic this summer.

The Honduran left-back, who has been at the club since 2010, is now backup to Kieran Tierney and Rodgers said the player has "an opportunity" to move outside of Europe in search of regular first team football.

Rodgers did not disclose the name of the interested club but said Celtic would speak to the player and his agent before any move progresses.

In the meantime, the 31-year old is back training with the club.

"There's absolutely nothing to report on it," Rodgers said.

"He's come back in and he's training. There's maybe an opportunity for him to go elsewhere, outside of Europe, but it's something that we'll speak with him and his agent about and we'll take it from there."

The Celtic boss also gave an update on Kolo Toure's situation, saying the player had a decision to make and that an extended stay at Celtic would not be as a regular first team player.

The defender joined the club last year on a one-year deal but wants to keep playing, though a move into coaching is still an option.

"Kolo's situation was that his contract was up," Rodgers said.

"He's obviously feeling that he can still go on and play on and he's obviously waiting to see what comes from that.

"Kolo still feels he can play maybe another one or two years so he has to explore all his possibilities around the world to see if he can get that."

Rodgers added: "He's someone my door is always open for but obviously if he wants to play regularly then it's going to be difficult for him here but there'll always be a door open for him here for a different role, if that's what he sees.

"But at this moment in time, speaking to his agent, he's probably on the lookout still to play."