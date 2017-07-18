Matt Crooks leaves Rangers to join Northampton Town

The midfielder exits Ibrox after making just two appearances for the club.

Matt Crooks: Midfielder made just two appearances for Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers have announced midfielder Matt Crooks has left the club to sign for Northampton Town.

The 23-year old has joined the League One side for an undisclosed fee, bringing an unsuccessful spell in Glasgow to an end.

Crooks agreed to join Rangers in January 2016, signing a pre-contract deal before moving from Accrington Stanley along with teammate Josh Windass that summer.

The Englishman, who had signed a four-year contract at Ibrox, missed the start of last season with an ankle injury and on his return could not break into the first team.

Crooks only played twice for the club before moving to Scunthorpe on loan in January.

Following Pedro Caixinha's transfer activity it was clear Crooks was not in the club's long-term plans and he has moved south in search of first team football.