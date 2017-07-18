  • STV
Excitement builds for Scotland ahead of Euro opener

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

Fiona Brown says Scotland aren't in the Netherlands just to make up the numbers.

Scotland make their major tournament debut against England on Wednesday at Euro 2017 and forward Fiona Brown has said that the team are on a high ahead of the Group D match.

The long wait for Scotland's women to play in a finals is almost over and while hoping for success on the pitch, qualification is already seen as a triumph that can help inspire the next generation of players.

Brown said it was "an honour" for the team to be playing on the big stage with young fans looking on.

"It's amazing," the 22-year old told STV. "We've been preparing for so long and looking forward to it for so long that to finally be in Holland it so close now that everyone's so excited to get the first game going.

"I think it's brilliant. I think it's amazing now that young girls all over the world, but especially back home, have now got role models. 

"There are a lot of kids coming out this summer to watch their role models playing in one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

"It obviously doesn't affect us too much on the pitch but it's an honour and it's really nice to know that you're having an effect on the younger generation."

Scotland have come close to playing in major finals before, notably losing to Spain in the Euro 2013 play-offs through a late goal. Brown said that was a motivation for veteran players in the squad and gave the whole squad more determination to make the most of their experience.

"Some of the older girls in the squad, and the ones that have been in there for a few years have experienced some real lows and that's why this is so special for the country as a whole but especially for them," she said.

"I was quite young at the time of the famous Spain game when we lost in the play-off but I watched it at home and you felt the effect of it. 

"To now be here and to put that right is an amazing thing to be part of and everyone, including the ones that weren't there deserves it so much."

Before playing Portugal and Spain in Group D, Scotland face an England team that's highly regarded and the players feel the rivalry between the nations adds to the occasion.

"I think it's the same as the men," she said. "It's Scotland v England, a massive fixture and a massive game to be a part of. I think it's a dream draw, to be honest. It's so exciting.

"England will be a very strong team. We know all about them.

"A lot of the girls in our team play against girls in England. They're a brilliant team but we have every right to be here and we're not here to make up the numbers. 

"We're here to earn our place and everyone's just looking forward to it."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.