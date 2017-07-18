Kilmarnock complete signing of winger Chris Burke

Burke has signed a one-year deal at Rugby Park.

Deal: Burke has joined Killie. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of former Scotland international Chris Burke on a one-year contract.

The winger was a free agent after leaving Ross County and has joined Lee McCulloch's side ahead of the new league season.

"I'm delighted that Chris has signed for Kilmarnock," McCulloch told Kilmarnock's official website. "Chris had many options available to him so I'm thrilled that he will be a Kilmarnock player for the upcoming season.

"He's a great signing for the fans and the dressing room. Chris has had a great career to date and has payed at the highest level.

"With his experience, Chris can pass this on to the youngsters coming through."