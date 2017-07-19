Transfer Talk: Celtic Caulker move, Neymar going nowhere

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Move: Celtic have opened talks. PA

Celtic may be preparing for the second leg of their tie against Linfield but Brendan Rodgers' plans beyond the match at Celtic Park could include a new signing in the coming days.

Interest in QPR defender Steven Caulker is well-documented but it's now being reported that formal talks have begun to take the player to Glasgow.

One player who was linked with a return to Celtic Park was Patrick Roberts, who starred for the treble winners during his loan spell. It looks like the winger's future lies elsewhere with Southampton planning a loan move, though only once he's been through pre-season with Pep Guardiola.

Over at St Johnstone, former PSG player Romain Habran has been training under Tommy Wright and the manager seems keen on offering a deal after Habran impressed in a closed-doors game against Rangers.

Kilmarnock have made another addition, snapping up free agent Chris Burke, while Rangers bid goodbye to Matt Crooks after a year at Ibrox.

The biggest transfer story of the summer might well fizzle out though. Reports that Neymar is about to make a surprising move to PSG have been met with firm denials from Barcelona.

