  • STV
  • MySTV

Gemma Fay: England match is biggest of my career

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Scotland captain says the rivalry can't overshadow their tournament opener.

Scotland captain Gemma Fay has says the national side's Euro 2017 opener against England is the biggest game of her career.

Although it is a huge occasion, the goalkeeper insists the team cannot let it be a distraction from the task at hand.

The national team have been placed in a group with England, Spain and Portugal in their first major tournament finals.

Making their debut against the nation's biggest sporting rivals has put the spotlight firmly on Fay and her team-mates.

While the goalkeeper said she appreciated every game in a Scotland jersey, she conceded this would be the peak of her international career.

"Every cap is a huge honour," she said. "If you ask anyone who has ever played international football there's an awful lot of effort goes into one or two or however many caps you get.

"But I am absolutely delighted to get the opportunity to be here with my national team and to represent our country on this stage.

"It's been a long time coming and I think we're all relishing it. I can only speak for myself but yes, it's the biggest game of my career. 

"It's possibly the biggest game for some other players but I think it's probably the most exciting as well."

The traditional sporting rivalry with England is undeniable but with Scotland having ambition to progress from the group even on their first appearance, Fay said it would not be a distraction.

"When you're born in Scotland, you're born into the Scotland-England rivalry in sport," she said. 

"You all know about it, be it football, rugby or whatever.

"We know the rivalry, it's one that excites us, but it's not going to overshadow what we're here to do, which is to go out and look to win this opening game at the European Championship."

Coach Anna Signeul said there is no doubt England are favourites but her side are determined to give a good account of themselves.

"I do think we go out as underdogs tomorrow, that's for sure," she said. 

"But it doesn't mean we don't have expectations of us. We do have that. We have expectations to go out and give a good performance.

"That's what we're focusing on and seeing how far that can take us."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.