Gemma Fay: England match is biggest of my career

Scotland captain Gemma Fay has says the national side's Euro 2017 opener against England is the biggest game of her career.

Although it is a huge occasion, the goalkeeper insists the team cannot let it be a distraction from the task at hand.

The national team have been placed in a group with England, Spain and Portugal in their first major tournament finals.

Making their debut against the nation's biggest sporting rivals has put the spotlight firmly on Fay and her team-mates.

While the goalkeeper said she appreciated every game in a Scotland jersey, she conceded this would be the peak of her international career.

"Every cap is a huge honour," she said. "If you ask anyone who has ever played international football there's an awful lot of effort goes into one or two or however many caps you get.

"But I am absolutely delighted to get the opportunity to be here with my national team and to represent our country on this stage.

"It's been a long time coming and I think we're all relishing it. I can only speak for myself but yes, it's the biggest game of my career.

"It's possibly the biggest game for some other players but I think it's probably the most exciting as well."

The traditional sporting rivalry with England is undeniable but with Scotland having ambition to progress from the group even on their first appearance, Fay said it would not be a distraction.

"When you're born in Scotland, you're born into the Scotland-England rivalry in sport," she said.

"You all know about it, be it football, rugby or whatever.

"We know the rivalry, it's one that excites us, but it's not going to overshadow what we're here to do, which is to go out and look to win this opening game at the European Championship."

Coach Anna Signeul said there is no doubt England are favourites but her side are determined to give a good account of themselves.

"I do think we go out as underdogs tomorrow, that's for sure," she said.

"But it doesn't mean we don't have expectations of us. We do have that. We have expectations to go out and give a good performance.

"That's what we're focusing on and seeing how far that can take us."