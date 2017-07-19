Tomas did not know Hamilton paid transfer fee for him

The French defender is the first player Accies have spent a fee on in eight years.

Signing: Tomas will strengthen Accies' defence. SNS Group

Hamilton Acadmical's new signing Xavier Tomas had no idea the club had paid a fee to secure his transfer but says it does not put any pressure on him to perform.

The South Lanarkshire club paid an undisclosed amount to sign the 31-year-old Frenchman from Lausanne, the first time they have paid a fee since buying Tomas Cerny from Sigma Olomouc in 2009.

Tomas was surprised to be told that was the case but joked it was not a multi-million pound deal so it would not affect his preparations.

"You think they paid a fee for my transfer?" he asked.

"OK. I didn't know. I'm not afraid of it, though. It's not like they have spent £50m so it's OK.

"I have good confidence in me anyway. This won't disturb me. I am focused on the league. I need to practise and play some games because I haven't played for a couple of months.

"But after that I want to be ready for the league and give my best to help the team."