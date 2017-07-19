SPFL board could face major shake-up in 2017/18 election

All six club representatives could be new faces as league prepares for Monday's vote.

All change: Peter Lawwell is not standing for re-election to the SPFL board. SNS Group

All six slots reserved for clubs on the board of the Scottish Professional Football League could be occupied by new representatives in the 2017/18 season.

Monday's vote at Hampden will lead to at least four new faces, with Ann Budge and Ken Ferguson the only two current members standing for re-election.

Budge is up against officials from Dundee, Hamilton Academical and Rangers for one of the three positions reserved for Premiership clubs. John Nelms, Les Gray and Stewart Robertson respectively are standing.

Peter Lawwell and Ian Maxwell, from Celtic and Partick Thistle respectively, are not standing for re-election.

In the Championship, two spots are reserved for club representatives.

Dumbarton's Les Hope, Martin Ritchie of Falkirk and Morton's Warren Hawke are standing, as is current board member Ken Ferguson.

Following Hibernian's promotion to the Premiership, their chief executive Leeann Dempster is not standing as a return candidate.

Leagues One and Two share a solo representative. Ayr United's Graham Peterkin and Iain Dougan of Stranraer are standing.

The six appointees will join new chairman Murdoch MacLennan, chief executive Neil Doncaster and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey on the board.

Doncaster, Lawwell and Maxwell, together with Aberdeen's Duncan Fraser and Alloa Athletic's Mike Mulraney, will all serve as the SPFL's appointees to the Professional Game Board, which is operated by the Scottish FA.