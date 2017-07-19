Docherty: Some of Aberdeen's best Euro results were abroad

Aberdeen face Siroki Brijeg in Bosnia with the score level at 1-1.

Aberdeen's assistant manager Tony Docherty says the squad are heading to Bosnia with optimism because some of their best European results have been recorded away from home.

His side sit level at 1-1 with Siroki Brijeg after the first leg of their Europa League second round qualifier at Pittodrie last week.

Ryan Christie's opener was cancelled out Stipo Markovic's second-half strike, meaning they will have to score in the Bosnian heat if they are to progress in the competition.

But Docherty is hopeful they can pull off a result away from home on Thursday, and takes confidence from recent results in the same competition.

Aberdeen progressed into the third round qualifiers by beating Groningen 2-1 in the Netherlands three seasons ago and took a 3-0 first-leg lead in their tie with Rijeka in Croatia the following year.

When asked if he was optimistic, when leaving Aberdeen airport on Wednesday, Docherty said: "Of course, some of our best results have been away from home, particularly Groningen and Rijeka.

"We know it's a difficult game and we'll have to bring a strong away performance but we're ready for it.

"We've had a good week's training after the last tie.

"There were no surprises for us, we did a lot of work on Siroki and we know they are a very competent team and strong opponent. When they came last week they were exactly what we expected.

"But we're one week ahead now in terms of preparation. We're behind them in competitive matches but the boys are ready."