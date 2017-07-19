Rosenborg progress to set up Europa League tie with Celtic

They'll soon know if they face Celtic in the Champions League third round qualifiers.

Rosenborg's Nicklas Bendtner celebrates his side earning a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg. PA

Celtic will face Rosenborg if they progress into the third round of Champions League qualifiers.

The Norwegian side beat Dundalk 2-1 after extra time, following two 1-1 results in either leg of their respective second round ties.

Matthias Vilhjalmsson struck the winning goal midway through the added spell after Brian Gartland's strike had been cancelled out by Yann-Erik de Lanlay in the first half.

Dundalk also took the lead in the first leg that was played in the Republic of Ireland last week with David McMillan opening the scoring before Tore Reginiussen equalised.

Rosenborg will now await the result of Celtic and Linfield's second leg clash at Parkhead on Thursday evening.

The Norwegian side missed out on the group stages of a European competition last season after losing to APOEL in the Champions League third round qualifier and then Austria Wien in the Europa League play-offs.

They last faced Celtic in Europe during the 2001-02 Champions League campaign and more recently were knocked out by St Johnstone in the Europa League three seasons ago.

Celtic lead 2-0 from their clash in Belfast. Their return tie kicked off in Glasgow at 7.45pm.