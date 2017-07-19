Celtic progress in Europe with 4-0 win over Linfield

Brendan Rodgers' side defeated the Northern Irish club 6-0 on aggregate.

Jozo Simunovic (left) celebrates with goalscorer Scott Sinclair. SNS

Celtic booked their spot in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers with a comfortable 4-0 win over Linfield.

Brendan Rodgers' side added to their two-goal lead from the first leg in Belfast, taking their aggregate score to 6-0.

Scott Sinclair opened the scoring after four minutes with Tom Rogic doubling Celtic's advantage two minutes into the second half with a left-footed drive.

Sinclair then struck his second of the evening on 54 minutes, with help from Olivier Ntcham who was making his competitive debut.

Midfielder Kundai Benyu also made his first appearance coming on as a substitute with 16 minutes remaining.

Substitute Stuart Armstrong then stabbed home Celtic's fourth of the evening inside stoppage time to add the icing on the cake and round off the comprehensive victory.

Celtic will now face Rosenborg in the third round qualifiers after the Norwegian side defeated Dundalk 3-2 on aggregate. The ties will be played over July 25/26 and August 1/2.