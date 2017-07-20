Linfield boss: I hope we avoid Celtic kids in Challenge Cup

Linfield lost 4-0 to Celtic in the second leg of the Champions League qualifiers.

David Healy expects Celtic's youths to take after the first team. SNS

Linfield manager David Healy joked he will want to avoid drawing Celtic's youth side in the Challenge Cup this season after losing 6-0 on aggregate to the first team.

The Northern Irish side lost 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League second round qualifiers before being defeated 4-0 in the return tie at Parkhead.

And he could return to Glasgow later this year now two sides from Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales will compete in the Challenge Cup along with the Premiership's Colt sides.

Healy pointed out the gulf between the two squads, saying he hopes to stay away from Celtic Park for the rest of the campaign.

"We got done late on for our fitness levels but these boys are part time," he said, speaking after the game.

"They eat chicken burgers and chips... these guys are up at seven o'clock in the morning to go to work so that's the level we're at and the level Celtic are at.

"They are an incredible team and probably have the best squad of players they've had here for a number of years.

"I just hope we don't draw the Celtic Under-20s," he joked. "But this has been a great learning curve for us and the players have been immense over the two legs. They come out of it with great credit."