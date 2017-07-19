Rodgers: We're in a different place to this time last year

The Celtic manager is pleased with how his squad have settled into the new campaign.

Brendan Rodgers watched his side progress 6-0 on aggregate against Linfield. SNS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes his side are "100% in a different place to this time last season."

The Scottish champions eased past Linfield with a 4-0 victory in the second leg of the Champions League second round qualifier, taking the aggregate score to 6-0.

It comes 12 months on from when Rodgers was settling into life as the new Parkhead boss, having just suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Lincoln Red Imps in his first competitive game in charge.

While Celtic recovered from the early scare to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate and qualify for the Champions League group stages, Rodgers believes his treble-winning squad are in a much better place this summer.

"Some of our football at this stage of the season was very good," he said. "The fitness of the players will have gained another extra notch forward.

"Our positioning in the game was very good, our only real disappointment was we didn't score more in the first half. We were a bit wasteful but that happens at this stage of the season.

"Our intensity wore them down in the end so I'm very pleased. Tactically we're very good, physically we're still building up. But the team and the whole shape, how they're working and running, we're 100% in a different place to this time last season."

Celtic will now face Rosenborg in the third round qualifiers after the Norwegian side defeated Dundalk 3-2 on aggregate, after extra time.

Rodgers expects his side will have to take the initiative when they host the first leg on Wednesday, July 26.

"Lots of teams will come here and sit behind the ball, and 95 per cent of the two games were played in the final third," he continued.

"Rosenborg will not want to concede so many. They will want to take the game back to the second leg and ensure they have a chance.

"For us we play how we play, we go and attack the game and see if we can build a lead for the second leg.

"We have watched some of their games already. They are pretty stable, they play 4-3-3, they are midway through their season so they are going to be at a good level of fitness.

"The structure is pretty much set in how they play, Norwegian teams are very disciplined and organised but we look forward to it.

"We know whoever we get in the qualification campaign it is never going to be easy.

"But if we want to get to where we want to get to we have to go into these games and work well."