Transfer Talk: Foderingham to Forest, Hibs sign striker

Ronnie Charters

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Reunion: Warburton could bring Foderingham to Forest.
Reunion: Warburton could bring Foderingham to Forest. SNS

With Barrie McKay already in his ranks, former Rangers manager Mark Warburton is targeting another Ibrox player to add to his squad at Nottingham Forest.

The Championship club are reportedly eyeing up a move for Gers number one keeper Wes Foderingham and are set to test the resolve of the Ibrox club with a formal bid.

Foderingham is Rangers first choice keeper and if sold, Pedro Caixinha would only have Jack Alnwick and Liam Kelly as the other goalkeepers in his squad.

Meanwhile, Hibs have made their sixth summer signing after announcing Lithuanian striker Deivydas Matulevicius has signed on a two-year deal from Belgian side Royal Mouscron.

Matulevicius joins Simon Murray, Danny Swanson, Efe Ambrose, Ofir Marciano and Steven Whittaker at Easter Road, as Lennon continues to rebuild ahead of the Premiership season.

Celtic made it into the third qualifying round of the Champions League and manager Brendan Rodgers insists Stuart Armstrong not starting last nights game was nothing to do with his contract negotiations.

The midfielder is yet to agree a new deal with the champions and Rodgers hopes to tie him to a long-term contract as soon as possible.

Rodgers also hinted last night that he may give former manager Ronny Deila a call ahead of their tie with Rosenborg next week, hoping the Norwegian coach may help his former club progress to the next round.

Staying with sides in Europe and with Aberdeen set for their showdown with Siroki Brijeg tonight, manager Derek McInnes will be asking UEFA chiefs for water breaks in tonight's match as temperature hit the high 30's in Bosnia.

Karamoko Dembele could decide where his allegiances lies in terms of the national team, with the Celtic wonder kid reportedly opting to play for Scotland against England in their clash this month.

And Neymar could be set to become the world's most expensive footballer as reports in France suggest the Braziallian's move to PSG is edging closer.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.